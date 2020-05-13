Testing hotline created for Montgomery and Prince George's Counties, who have nearly half of Maryland's total coronavirus cases

The neighboring counties account for nearly half of the entire state's total cases.

A hotline to help connect residents with testing options is set to go live on May 14 as the state continues to battle the pandemic.

"We are a densely packed community. When you think of us, Prince George’s County and D.C., our borders overlap; they are completely fluid," Montgomery County Marc Elrich said.

The new hotline hopes to provide resources to those looking to get tested, increasing more data in the state as they continue looking toward reopening. A health care provider on the other end will help with triage and screening patients, getting the information necessary to do a callback and see if the caller meets the criteria to be tested to help them find the nearest testing centers.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said May 12 that leaders of the D.C. suburbs that have been hit hard by the virus -- such as Montgomery County and neighboring Prince George's County -- will be able to be "actively encouraged" to make their own decisions on reopening.

"We actively encourage local leaders to make plans and decisions that are best for their residents, and the governor has said there may be some regional aspects to the reopening," Hogan spokesman Michael Ricci said in an email to WUSA9. "It's something we continue to discuss with county leaders."

The counties will be able to develop their own timelines as they continue to monitor data and work with health officials. And health officials in both counties have the authority to shut down businesses or activities, too, separate from the governor's orders to reopen things like parks and playgrounds.

Montgomery County is baseline testing at 3%, with goals to increase that number to 5%, said the county's Chief Health Officer, Dr. Travis Gayles.

"We’ve tested about 2.3 percent of the Montgomery County population," Gayles said. That’s above the 2 percent benchmark set by the governor’s team. We want to do even more."

A large amount of Marylanders are living in densely congregated spaces which make social distancing measures tough, Elrich said. He said first responders have seen homes with 10-12 people living in one space.