Maryland Live! Casino & Hotel to reopen later this week for members, June 29 for public

HANOVER, Md. — Maryland Live! Casino & Hotel will reopen on June 29 at 6 a.m. for the public, the company announced Monday.

Maryland's six casinos have been closed since mid-March to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The casino will allow patrons to enter only by advanced online reservation due to limited capacity, officials said.

The casino will implement a phased approach to reopening, beginning with a series of "Members Days" for its Live! Rewards Cardholders, from 5 p.m. Friday until June 28.

Rewards cardholders will also be required to make an advanced online reservation before admission.

Gov. Larry Hogan last week announced that he was easing more restrictions during Phase 2 of Maryland's reopening plan, allowing for the reopening of casinos, as well as indoor dining, outdoor amusements, and malls.

All of the casino’s amenities, including slots and tables games, will reopen. The casino's spa and many bars and restaurants will remain closed, officials said.

Patrons will also be required to wear masks and maintain social distancing and will have their temperature checked before admission.

Casino employees will be required to undergo temperature checks and wear masks. Increased cleaning and disinfecting, alongside other health guidelines, will be implemented.

Additionally, partitions at game stations, automatic hand sanitizer dispensers, and 6-foot distancing measures have already been installed as the casino is preparing for their Friday reopening.

The state has completed 492,305 coronavirus tests, and the statewide positivity rate has dropped to 6.72%.

Hospitalizations have also dropped by more than 200 over the last four days, and are now at their lowest level in 10 weeks. Prince George's County remains the only jurisdiction above 10%, with an 11.44% rate.

Under Stage 2, these industries reopened:

Manufacturing

Construction

Retail

Specialty vendors

Wholesalers

Warehouses

Financial institutions

Tech firms

Auto dealers

Insurance agencies

Nail/tanning salons (50% capacity, appointment only)