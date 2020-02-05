Maryland lights up blue to honor front line workers on Health Care Heroes Day

Gov. Larry Hogan encouraged everyone to participate in showing their gratitude for front line workers and medical professionals.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — While they are working tirelessly to help save lives, many around the country have shown their appreciation for healthcare workers during the pandemic. Led by Gov. Larry Hogan, Maryland extended that gratitude even more with an official day in their honor on Saturday.

Health Care Heroes Day is Saturday in Maryland saw the Government House and the Maryland State House in Annapolis both were lit up blue come evening time.

Beyond lighting up the Maryland State House and Government House (governor's mansion), Hogan also encouraged residents to turn on blue lights in front of their homes or decorating their outdoor spaces.

Many commercial buildings joined the effort around the state, decorating windows with thank you notes and lighting county buildings. The Capital Wheel at the National Harbor is another landmark lighting up, too.

D.C. held a similar honorary day three weeks ago, showing doctors, nurses, EMTs and first responders how much residents appreciate them.

Hogan said the move is just one-way health care workers can see how much those around the country rely on them.