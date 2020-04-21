JESSUP, Md. — Maryland’s prison system is responding to the PPE shortage by producing its own as an outbreak of illness in prisons continues to grow, according to new numbers released today by the Maryland Department of Public Safety. The union that represents correctional officers said that while the effort is appreciated, it's too little too late.

So far inmates have produced nearly 50,000 pieces of PPE such as face masks, shields and gowns, as well as 4,000 bottles of hand sanitizer in the past few weeks, according to Mark Vernarelli, spokesman for the Maryland Department of Public Safety (DPS).

RELATED: 'Sitting ducks' | Families of inmates ask Gov. Hogan for coronavirus protection, early releases



Inmates at the Eastern Correctional Institution on the Eastern Shore have sewn 23,000 face masks, with a goal of providing one for every inmate and officer in the system.

Women at Jessup Correctional Institution have produced 4,000 protective gowns. Face shields are also in production.

At a prison in Hagerstown, an FDA-approved hand sanitizer production plant built from scratch is up and running with 500 cases produced.

All the protective supplies are being distributed immediately inside prisons that have faced a critical shortage of PPE, Vernarelli said.

There are now 152 confirmed cases inside Maryland's prison system according to figures released by DPS Tuesday; 107 are correctional officers. One inmate has died.

RELATED: Housing resources available for returning citizens in Maryland amid pandemic

Patrick Moran, President of AFSCME Maryland Council 3, the union representing prison employees, said the effort to produce protective supplies is appreciated, but it's too little, too late now that an outbreak is underway.

Moran said the cloth masks being produced fall short of the medical-grade supplies officers need.

"We need N-95 masks," Moran said. "Our folks are in positions where they cannot practice social distancing. We are demanding that they be provided proper PPE, not just masks that one would wear out walking or to a park."

RELATED: Virginia juvenile detention center new coronavirus hotspot



Moran called for aggressive testing inside the prison system to identify and isolate cases quickly. He's requesting at least 40,000 test kits from the delivery of 500,000 arranged by Gov. Larry Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan from South Korea, according to Moran.

RELATED: 'It should not have been this difficult' | Maryland buys 500K coronavirus tests from South Korea

The prisons will continue to produce PPE and hand sanitizer and will donate outside the system once they have enough to cover the needs inside the walls, according to the prison system spokesman.

RELATED: ACLU wins suit against DC Department of Corrections calling for immediate updates amid coronavirus pandemic



Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.