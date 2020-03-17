WASHINGTON — Gov. Larry Hogan said Monday he is weighing the possibility of moving Maryland’s April 28 primary date farther into the spring because of growing concerns over coronavirus.

“We are working on contingencies and what we have to do about the April primary,” Hogan (R) said at a morning news conference. “It’s something we are actively taking a look at.”

Hogan’s office is examining whether the state can institute a primary administered solely through the mail, with Maryland voters trading their polling places for post offices.

The aim would be to protect voters and poll workers from coronavirus exposure as businesses and schools from Baltimore to Salisbury close for weeks.

Election officials have already pointed out the state allows “no-excuse” absentee voting, meaning a resident may submit an absentee ballot through the mail for any reason.

Gov. Hogan suggested he may have an answer on the question by Tuesday, when battleground states Florida and Ohio hold their primaries.

In light of recent CDC coronavirus guidance to refrain from all gatherings hosting more than 50 people, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine attempted to postpone his state’s primary voting until June.

An Ohio state judge denied the governor’s request late Monday, throwing the critical state’s primary vote into question.

Millions of Americans over age 60 are now being urged to stay home – voters who have formed the bulwark of the Democratic Party’s 2020 primary electorate.

By Monday evening, Louisiana, Georgia, Wyoming, Kentucky and Puerto Rico all signaled their primaries or caucuses would be postponed, as officials grapple with how to contend with the nation’s growing number of coronavirus cases.

