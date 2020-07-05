You can golf again in Maryland

Governor Larry Hogan allowed golf courses in the state to reopen after relaxing restrictions on outdoor activities.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland can go golfing again, and no, this isn't a dream. Golf courses in Maryland have been reopened after previously being shut down to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Governor Larry Hogan announced the reopening Wednesday, also allowing state beaches and state parks to open up a the discretion of local jurisdictions. While Maryland itself hasn't officially begun Stage 1 of its reopening plan -- officials are still looking for a 14-day plateau in cases before Stage 1 can kick off -- many outdoor activities can now resume, including golfing.

The stay-at-home order for Maryland is still in place, meaning golfers must abide by social distance guidelines.

You don't need to wear the mask the entire time, but current Maryland procedures require you to have one on while interacting with staff at the golf course.

It's also best to call ahead to make appointments for tee times rather than walking in.

Stay a safe and healthy distance apart, grab your clubs, and get swinging.

And if you get tired of putting around (although how can you be, we've been stuck inside!) you have other options. Marylanders can now also enjoy the following activities, so long as they keep social distancing in mind:

Fishing

Tennis

Camping

Archery

Hunting

Horseback riding

Recreational boating

Of course, our newly normal socially distanced hikes and walks are still appropriate as well.

The following is also allowed to reopen with local jurisdictions getting the final say on whether they actually do reopen or not: