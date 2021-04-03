March 5 is now COVID-19 Day of Remembrance in Maryland

To mark the historic occasion, Gov. Hogan has ordered the Maryland flag to be lowered to half-staff.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — As we approach a year since Maryland announced its first COVID-19 cases, Gov. Larry Hogan issued a proclamation Thursday to declare March 5 as COVID-19 Day of Remembrance in honor of the Maryland residents who've lost their lives to the virus.

To mark the historic occasion, Gov. Hogan has ordered the Maryland flag to be lowered to half-staff across the state.

Over the past year, Maryland has lost over 7,700 residents due to COVID-19. The pandemic not only took the lives of so many people too soon, but it impacted the world and the state's economy and communities.

To honor the lives of Marylanders who lost their battle with COVID-19, a twilight ceremony will be held at the State House Friday evening.

Buildings across the state will also be lit up amber and members of the community can participate in the commemoration ceremony through live stream.

View the signed proclamation below:

In D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser declared February 24, "A Day of Remembrance for Lives Lost to COVID-19" to mark the 1,000th death in the city from the virus.

Bowser also ordered flags to half-staff in honor of the more than 500,000 Americans who have lost their lives to COVID-19. Houses of worship across D.C. were encouraged to honor the more than 1,000 lives lost to COVID-19 in D.C.

"This tragic milestone is a reminder that this pandemic has forever changed families and communities," Bowser said. "Even when the pandemic ends, for many, the pain and loss will still be there."