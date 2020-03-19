BALTIMORE — In an effort to limit the spread of coronavirus in the state of Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Thursday that all public transportation would be shut down to all except essential workers.

Hogan also directed the Maryland Department of Transportation to restrict access to the BWI terminal to only ticketed passengers and airport employees.

"The fight against this global pandemic is a race against time and we must take action now. We cannot afford to delay," Hogan said.

The shut down comes after a man in his 60s with an underlying health condition died as a result of the virus in the state. Positive cases of the virus in Maryland topped 100 on Thursday, including a 5-year-old girl who tested positive.

