Cancer patient from Maryland gets surprise birthday parade amid social distancing

To make things worse for the Maryland woman, both her son and husband contracted the coronavirus. So this surprise was much needed!

MARYLAND, USA — Battling cancer is hard, and especially during a coronavirus, where the support of your loved ones can be slim due to social distancing.

But on Sunday, Shanna Woodbury, who is battling stage 4 lung cancer, got a surprise from those close to her when they through here a birthday parade from outside her Maryland home.

According to a friend of Woodbury's, she got tested for COVID-19. But instead of testing positive for the deadly virus, it revealed that her lung cancer had returned after going dormant, which means the cells cease dividing.

"Unfortunately, it has come back and become very aggressive. Shanna is in a lot of pain which she is managing with pain medication. She has chemo every other day and she also receives radiation," said her friend via an email to WUSA9.

To make things worse for Woodbury, both her son and husband contracted the coronavirus. The two have now recovered, but the struggle to cope with having cancer and knowing your loved ones have coronavirus, is certainly stressful, to say the least.