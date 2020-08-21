Claudia Olea is the owner of Patisserie Manuel. As a mother, she says she was inspired to help other parents dealing with financial hardships during the pandemic.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — People across the country are facing financial hardships brought on by the pandemic. For those trying to make ends meet, birthday celebrations for their children have been put on the backburner.

Claudia Olea’s daughter turned four years old this summer. Olea is the owner of Patisserie Manuel, a bakery with locations in Silver Spring and Bethesda. She was able to bake a cake to celebrate her daughter’s birthday, but immediately thought of other parents who can’t afford a cake.

“I see a lot of people struggling, losing their job. I can make a cake for my daughter, but what about the parents that can’t buy a cake for their child?" said Olea. "It’s just heartbreaking."

Patisserie Manuel is going through hard times itself. One of its locations recently reopening after being closed for nearly four months because of coronavirus. However, Olea still felt compelled to reach out to her community.

She posted an announcement on the bakery’s Facebook page, reaching out to parents in a tough financial situation.

“There is so many parents that can't afford to buy a birthday cake for their children and as a mother that breaks my heart, so don't worry Patisserie Manuel GOT YOU COVERED!” read part of the post.

Within 72 hours of that post, dozens of parents reached out.

“Today, we have about 70 requests for birthday cakes in August and September,” said Olea.

Along with the requests from parents, came donations from customers. Some of those donations were from strangers who simply saw the post on social media and wanted to help.