Anne Arundel County COVID cases triple, schools recommend universal masking during outbreaks

The board outlined their goal to "keep our school doors open and keep as many students in our classrooms as possible."

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Anne Arundel Superintendent of Schools, George Arlotto, announced Thursday that the county's school board has developed new strategies to keep community members safe after officials said cases have tripled across the county in the last month.

The changes, which will go into effect on Monday, include recommended universal masking in any school experiencing an outbreak (defined as above 5% over a 14-day period).

"Students and staff at such schools will be asked – not mandated – to wear masks in indoor school settings for 10 calendar days," Arlotto said in a letter to families.

Students at schools experiencing an outbreak will also be asked to test on the first and third days.

Arlotto said that exceptions to masking can be made for meals, physical education, dance classes and outdoor activities such as athletics. Exceptions also can be made for students and staff who have a documented inability, such as an Individualized Education Plan, to mask.

The board went on to add that those who test positive for COVID-19 must isolate for five days and can return if they mask for five more days in all indoor settings. Those who test positive who cannot or choose not to mask must remain home for 10 days.

The board also added that the 5% threshold will be a launching point into a deeper, more granular examination of the data, including whether the cases are concentrated or widespread. They shared that the strategies are aimed at avoiding more extensive actions, such as classrooms and grade levels –or even a school –switching to virtual learning as the result of an outbreak.

"Whatever the philosophical disagreements on masking and other issues this school year, there is almost universal agreement on one thing: We should do everything we can to keep students in classrooms, where we know the best instruction and learning takes place," the board stated. "These strategies help accomplish that, but we need to be very clear that we need the help of our families."

The board went on to ask that the community help them by cooperating and staying vigilant. "Our school-based teams cannot and will not function as mask enforcers or test checkers," they said. "Their focus must remain on delivery of instruction to our students. To that end, I urge you to assist us in this effort so that we can minimize the number of instances of masking and testing."

The board also emphasized that there will be no tolerance for bullying revolving around the choice of whether or not to mask.