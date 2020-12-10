Markoff's Haunted Forest returns with socially distanced terror

The popular Halloween attraction in Montgomery County is still offering scares this year with strict COVID-19 restrictions.

DICKERSON, Md. — Every October, Markoff's Haunted Forest is one of the most popular Halloween attractions in Maryland. Typically, hundreds of people would pack the farm, looking for a good scare.

The terrifying trails, screams around every corner and zombies popping out will still happen this year, they will just be socially distanced because of the pandemic.

This is the 28th season of the haunted attraction that originally started on a school bus. This year, the forest is only running at about 20% of what they normally would. Last Friday was the event's opening night.

"Scares have had to change a lot," Dave Harding, staffing manager and trainer with Markoff's Haunted Forest, said. "We're keeping our staff at least 6 feet away from people. People feel less comfortable being around others these days and that means even at 6 feet we can get them real good."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists one-way haunted trails through the woods as a moderate risk activity.

At Markoff's everyone still has to wear a mask, crews will be sanitizing throughout the night and tickets will be sold in groups of six, so you will only be with people you know. The cohort style approach increases safety, while also increasing the fear factor.

"You're going to feel a little more alone in the woods," Harding said. "You won't be bumping into any groups."

Markoff's Haunted Forest also doubles as a fundraiser for Calleva, a nonprofit outdoor school. Organizers say because of the pandemic, they need the forest to do well for the school to be able to operate next season.