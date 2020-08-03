FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A U.S. Marine at Fort Belvoir in Fairfax County, Virginia, tested positive on Saturday for the coronavirus.

According to officials, he is currently being treated at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital. Adding that the Marine recently returned from overseas where he was on official business. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and the White House have been briefed.

"Governor Northam and Cabinet officials have been briefed. Officials at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital and the Virginia Department of Health are working cooperatively, according to longstanding public health protocols. The teams are in regular and close communication with federal, state, local, and private sector partners," said the Virginia Department of Health.

The Virginia Department of Health said that the risk to those in the public is low.

The announcement comes after DC said Saturday that it is dealing with its first positive cases of the virus and after there were three positive coronavirus cases in Montgomery County this week. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan also announced on Saturday that those who attended the CPAC conference in Maryland may have also been exposed to the virus.

So far in the United States, 19 people have died from the coronavirus.

More health workers and medical supplies are headed to our service members abroad. This comes as a few of our military members tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

A military memo showed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had "limited applicability" for the military because CDC guidance "does not apply to sovereign nations."

"While the [Department of Defense] continues to follow CDC's lead, additional military-specific measures are authorized by current policy when needed to mitigate risk to U.S. forces stationed around the world and to protect Service members, DoD civilian employees and contractor personnel, and family members," the memo read.

This is a developing story with more information to come.

