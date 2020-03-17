The new coronavirus hampered efforts by voters to get to the polls in some states on Tuesday as the global pandemic scrambled the Democratic presidential contest.

Voting was called off in Ohio, but in Florida problems popped up across the state. In Okaloosa County on the Panhandle, two dozen workers dropped out, leaving elections officials scrambling to train replacements. And in Palm Beach County, the elections department said 800 volunteer poll workers backed out on Monday and just 100 new volunteers offered to take their place.

Jim Allen, a spokesman for the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners, said Tuesday morning that the board asked Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker last week to cancel in-person voting and expand other options, including mail-in ballots, but the governor refused. Allen says Chicago election officials had proposed a move to entirely mail-in ballots.

Pritzker responded heatedly at a daily briefing on the coronavirus cases in the state. He said state law does not give a governor the authority to make the sweeping changes that Chicago election officials wanted.

Pritzker says he will not use this situation “to supersede my constitutional authority.” He says it is “times like these when the constitutional boundaries of our democracy should be respected above all else.” And he says, "If people want to criticize me for that, well, go ahead. I’ll wear it like a badge of honor.”

Pritzker also said the Chicago board turned down offers for help to staff polls using the National Guard and a statewide program that connects teenagers with civic opportunities.

Primaries in Illinois and Arizona were also moving forward Tuesday despite coronavirus concerns. Election officials in Illinois scrambled to find alternate locations as nursing homes and other typical polling sites backed out amid concern over the coronavirus. There were signs of confusion about the changes on Tuesday morning.

Timna Axel, director of communications for the Chicago Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights said, “we all understand that these are really unusual circumstances and we all want eligible voters not to be disenfranchised.”

People showed up for the Democratic presidential primary at Ohio polling places that were closed because of the coronavirus threat.