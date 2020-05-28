Alexandria Public Schools announces mandatory summer school for students

The summer learning takes place online and is aimed at making up for lost time in classrooms during the pandemic.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Alexandria City Public Schools announced that mandatory summer school will happen for students this July, an effort to help make up for lost classroom time during the pandemic.

The summer learning will happen for all grade levels and take place online, with the purpose "to engage, enrich, and prepare students for the anticipation of September 2020."

Students who do not wish to participate will need to have parents write an explanation on why their child is opting out.

Summer school classes will start on July 6 and run through July 31, with books being mailed to students in kindergarten through fourth grade.

Pre-K through eighth grade hours: 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

High school hours: 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.

High school students will be expected to participate in either the morning or afternoon session, depending on the timing of the course in which a student is enrolled, said school officials.

According to the school district, most of the summer courses are free, with the exception of some courses at T.C. Williams High School.