Majority of COVID-19 deaths in Alexandria are from long-term care facilities, officials say

WASHINGTON — Long-term health facilities in Alexandria, Virginia, are the cause for most of the COVID-19 deaths that have been reported by the city, according to officials.
The data shows 15 of the 26 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the city have been to those living in long-term care facilities, such as skilled nursing and assisted living facilities, where elderly patients who may have underlying conditions live.
Virginia's data dashboard, 54% of Virginia COVID-19 deaths have occurred in long-term care facilities. COVID-19 is still spreading throughout these types of communities, according to the Virginia Department of Health’s (VDH).
There are five skilled nursing and four assisted living facilities in Alexandria.
Virginia isn't alone in its issues with COVID-19 spreading at long-term care facilities. Maryland has also been impacted greatly at nursing homes in its state.
One of the worst cases of the coronavirus at a long-term care facility is when 129 cases of COVID-19 were seen at a long-term care facility in Washington state. The outbreak there led to 23 death, according to a COVID-19 Report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
If you have a loved one in an Alexandria LTCF, here are some actions city suggests you can take:
- Use AHD’s 14 questions to ask your loved one's LTCF to find out what steps they are taking to protect their residents and staff.
- Stay connected with your loved one. Although you are not able to visit in person, stay in touch via phone, video chat, email or letters and cards to check on and boost their physical and mental health.
- Visit alexandriava.gov/Coronavirus to learn more about how every resident can take steps to stop the spread of COVID-19.