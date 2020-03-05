Majority of COVID-19 deaths in Alexandria are from long-term care facilities, officials say

Long-term care facilities across the country, like nursing homes, have been impacted horrifically by the coronavirus.

WASHINGTON — Long-term health facilities in Alexandria, Virginia, are the cause for most of the COVID-19 deaths that have been reported by the city, according to officials.

The data shows 15 of the 26 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the city have been to those living in long-term care facilities, such as skilled nursing and assisted living facilities, where elderly patients who may have underlying conditions live.

Virginia's data dashboard, 54% of Virginia COVID-19 deaths have occurred in long-term care facilities. COVID-19 is still spreading throughout these types of communities, according to the Virginia Department of Health’s (VDH).

There are five skilled nursing and four assisted living facilities in Alexandria.

Virginia isn't alone in its issues with COVID-19 spreading at long-term care facilities. Maryland has also been impacted greatly at nursing homes in its state.

One of the worst cases of the coronavirus at a long-term care facility is when 129 cases of COVID-19 were seen at a long-term care facility in Washington state. The outbreak there led to 23 death, according to a COVID-19 Report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

If you have a loved one in an Alexandria LTCF, here are some actions city suggests you can take: