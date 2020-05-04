WASHINGTON — "Love is not canceled."

With the spread of coronavirus seeming to impact nearly everything in our lives, that's the message from longtime D.C. dating coach Michelle Jacoby.

As the owner of DC Matchmaking, the current times have brought Jacoby's expertise fully to digital platforms.

Weeks after the virus brought society indoors and social distancing separated people out in public, Jacoby has found herself leading virtual dating boot camps for people looking to mingle.

"I’ve set up five video dates in the last week," she said. "I've had clients as old as 75."

The current times have led to dating sites like The League offering services like "League Live," featuring live three-minute virtual dates between people looking to match.

According to Jacoby, the spotlight on online dating during a time of stress in the country brings a special opportunity.

"You don’t have to get dressed up, you don’t have to deal with parking and driving, you don’t have to worry about who pays for dinner," she said. "People are very present. People are wanting to connect. People are feeling lonely.”

For anyone looking to dive into the search for love now, Jacoby says step one should involve focusing on the first images people see of you.

"You have to have the right pictures," the dating coach said. "Men, keep your shirts on. Don’t take a selfie in the bathroom. Put the toilet seat down."

The matchmaker also said online daters should think about what their camera shows from their apartment or home.

"You don’t want to have the camera facing your unmade bed, or the ceiling with lights shining or back-lighting," she said. "You don’t want to show up in your pajamas -- that has happened to someone I know. You want to make sure your bathroom door is closed and your apartment looks nice."

Above all, Jacoby said that anyone looking for love now shouldn't feel hopeless.

"Go for it, and make the best of it," Jacoby said. "Enjoy yourself and connect with great people. Love is not canceled and where there’s a will, there’s a way."

