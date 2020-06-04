LEESBURG, Va. — The Loudoun County Combined Fire and Rescue System announced on April 6 that a system member has tested positive for COVID-19.

While on shift April 4, officials said that a first responder, who transported a COVID-19 positive patient early last week, began to develop symptoms possibly consistent with the virus. The first responder and their crew member were immediately advised to quarantine and the individual with symptoms was tested.

The test results indicated that the symptomatic first responder tested positive for COVID-19. Loudoun County officials said the member is currently recovering at home under quarantine.

Officials said the first responders that were in close contact with either the confirmed positive patient that was transported last week or the infected system member have been contacted and advised to quarantine.

Loudoun County Fire and Rescue said they are working alongside the Loudoun County Health Department to identify any members of the public who may have also been in close contact with this System member.

Fire and Rescue officials said that members, as well as citizens, will be contacted directly by the appropriate department if there is an exposure concern.

Loudoun Fire and EMS officials said they are continuing to meet with County and regional leaders to assess the impacts of COVID-19 on first responders and adjust accordingly.

