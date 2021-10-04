Thousands of Loudoun County residents can't get their COVID-19 vaccine due to plumbing issue

Residents who had appointments at the Loudoun County vaccination clinic for April 10 will be asked to reschedule, officials say.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A vaccination facility in Loudoun County canceled thousands of appointments Saturday due to a plumbing issue, according to a spokesperson for the County of Loudoun.

The county posted on their site that the Loudoun County vaccination clinic was closed Saturday due to “unforeseen facility issues."

The plumbing issue prompted a building closure of the center which was slated to administer almost 4,000 COVID-19 vaccine shots to residents Saturday.

Officials told WUSA9 that a plumber was called to the facility and as of Saturday morning they do not know what caused the plumbing issue. They also said they have no idea when it will be fixed. Officials are hoping the issue will be resolved so that the clinic can reopen Sunday.

Residents who had appointments at the facility for April 10 will be asked to reschedule for a slot available next Tuesday and through the remainder of next week, officials said.