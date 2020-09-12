Loudoun County Public Schools reports 20 COVID-19 cases within school community

A total of 10 staff members, eight students and two visitors have tested positive for the coronavirus, Loudoun County Public Schools officials say.

A total of 10 staff members, eight students and two visitors have tested positive for the coronavirus, Loudoun County Public Schools officials said Tuesday.

Of the recently infected people, the list includes:

Staff members infected

J. Michael Lunsford Middle School: The staff member was last at the school on December 4.

Hamilton Elementary School: The staff member was at the school on November 18.

Lowes Island Elementary School: The two staff members were last at the school on November 10 and October 26, respectively.

Frederick Douglass Elementary School: The staff member was last at the school on December 4; the student was last in the school on December 2.

Goshen Post Elementary School: The staff member was at the school on November 24.

Mercer Middle School: The staff member was last at the school on November 20.

Madison's Trust Elementary: The staff member was last at the school on December 4.

Loudoun County High School: The staff member was last in the building on Dec. 4.

Countryside Elementary School: The staff member was at the school on December 2.

Students infected

Kenneth W. Culbert Elementary School student: The student was last at the school on December 4.

Briar Woods High School: The student-athlete last attended practice at the school on November 29.

Woodgrove High School: The student was last at the school on December 1.

Frederick Douglass Elementary School: The student was last in the school on December 2.

Rolling Ridge Elementary School: The student was last at the school on December 3.

Frances Hazel Reid Elementary School students: The two students were last at the school on December 3.

Guilford Elementary School: The student was last at the school on November 24.

Visitors infected

Pinebrook Elementary School: The visitor was last at the school on Dec. 4.

Creighton’s Corner Elementary School: The visitor was last at the school on Dec. 2.

All of the infected people are currently self-isolating, LCPS officials said.

Virginia has recently seen more rises in COVID-19 cases. Gov. Ralph Northam has placed more restrictions and mandates for in-person dining and limited hours of operations for businesses.

LCPS has added 7,300 third through fifth graders as well as seniors at the Academy of Science and the Academy of Engineering and Technology to the mix on December 1.

Based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicators, LCPS is operating in the moderate to high-risk categories. The two core factors are the number of new cases per 100,000 persons within the last 14 days in the county and the percentage of RT-PCR tests that are positive during the last 14 days in the county.

According to the district's website, LCPS has had 102 positive staff cases and 49 student cases since September 8.