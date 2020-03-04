WASHINGTON — An unidentified Loudoun County Public School employee, who recently assisted in delivering meals to families of students, has tested positive for coronavirus, school officials said late April 2.

LCPS Superintedent Eric Williams sent a a message to students and their families in 11 schools where the employee passed out meals saying the staffer who tested positive is currently self-isolating.

The case marks the 11th LCPS employee to have contracted the virus.

The staff member stopped working on March 26 and began showing symptoms two days later, Williams said. His test came back positive on April 2.

The 11 schools where the employee helped deliver meals were all in the Potomac Falls region and included elementary, middle and high schools:

Potomac Falls and Dominion High Schools

Seneca Ridge and River Bend Middle Schools

Lowes Island, Meadowland, Potowmack, Countryside, Algonkian and Sugarland elementary schools

Williams said that LCPS is working with the Loudoun County Health Department to see if other school employees had close contact with the employee, but that at the moment, none have been identified.

With allergy season approaching, we want to make sure you're aware of the differences in symptoms between them, Coronavirus and the Flu.

"Based on the information we have, we are not aware of any staff members or members of the public who will meet the … definition of a close contact,” Williams said in his message to parent.

He also added that "foodborne exposure to this virus is not known to be a route of transmission."

Schools around the DMV have been assisting families by providing meals, as students are required to stay at home until the end of the school year from Gov. Ralph Northam's order.

The LCHD recommends that anyone who is showing symptoms or feeling ill to self-isolate and contact their physician for further guidance.

The health department also has a hotline that can be reached at 703-737-8300 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday for questions.

