Someone who attended Potomac Falls High School's in-person graduation ceremony tested positive for coronavirus

The ceremony took place on June 24.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Eric Williams is asking anyone who feels ill after attending the modified in-person graduation ceremony for seniors at Potomac Falls High School to contact their physician.

In a letter to parents, Dr. Williams said Loudoun County Public Schools became aware that someone who attended the ceremony had tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the June 24 event.

The Loudoun County Health Department and Virginia Department of Health is now conducting a contact tracing investigation.

"If your family attended the in-person ceremony on June 24, you may recall that PFHS staff members practiced recommended precautionary measures intended to prevent the spread of the virus throughout the process. Participants were encouraged to maintain physical separation of six feet or more, only one family was allowed into the auditorium at a time, Potomac Falls staff members wore cloth face coverings and rubber gloves during the ceremonies, and LCPS has been frequently cleaning the facilities used for graduations to guard against transmission," Dr. Williams wrote.

The Loudoun County Health Department is reaching out to all "close contacts" of the person who tested positive. The Virginia Department of Health defines “close contacts” as people who have been within 6 feet of a person who tests positive for the virus, for 15 minutes or more, starting from 48 hours before symptom onset.

The health departments advise anyone who is ill to self-isolate and contact their doctor.