2 COVID-19 testing events offered by Loudoun County Government

Free PCR tests will be offered on Tuesday and Thursday.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — As people are returning from visiting family over the Christmas holidays, Loudoun County is hosting two free COVID-19 testing events ahead of New Year's Day.

Drive-thru testing will be available Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Philip A. Bolen Memorial Park. The county government hopes to test as many people as possible. Those stopping by for a test should enter the park on Crosstrail Boulevard from Sycolin Road.

Loudoun County Heath Director Dr. David Goodfriend explained in a statement that Thursday's testing event was added too the schedule to meet the demand from residents traveling for the holidays.

“If you are returning home from travel over the holiday, gathered with family friends over the holiday, or think you may have been exposed to someone who has COVID-19, I urge you to get tested,” Goodfriend said. “We can see breakthrough cases in people who are fully vaccinated, so knowing whether you are positive for COVID-19 will help you know when you need to isolate to avoid spreading the virus to others.”

The testing events are free and appointments are not required, but those going are encouraged to bring a completed and printed out registration form. People can disregard questions about insurance.

PCR nasal swab tests will be administered at the testing sites Tuesday and Thursday. There will not be able antibody or rapid tests offered at the events.