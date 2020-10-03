LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — The first presumptive positive case of coronavirus has been reported in Loudoun County, Va. on Tuesday -- the fifth to test positive in the commonwealth.

The resident, who's in their 40s, is said to have come in contact with another individual with COVID-19 while attending Christ Church in Georgetown. Father Timothy Cole, a Christ Church pastor, has been quarantined at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in stable condition since Saturday.

Tom Smith, a 39-year-old organist for the church, has also tested positive for the virus. Both Smith and Cole have sought treatment and remain in stable and isolated conditions.

The Loudoun County resident was brought to the county's health department early Tuesday morning after testing for the virus at a lab service in Richmond. The results returned presumptive positive, and are waiting to be confirmed official positive from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The patient is currently doing well and is isolated at home, health officials said.

"We know the risk of coronavirus disease -- or COVID-19 -- increases among close contacts of infected persons," Loudoun County Health Department Director David Goodfriend, said. "In this case, based on the results of our contact investigation to date, the risk to the general Loudoun community remains low."

"We anticipated that a case of COVID-19 would be diagnosed in our community at some point," said Board of Supervisors Chair Phyllis J. Randall. “It is important that we all follow the prevention guidance issued by the CDC to help limit the spread of the coronavirus."

On Saturday, the Loudoun County Fire and Rescue was informed that a firefighter in its department had come in contact with someone who has since tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Fire officials said out of an abundance of caution the firefighter has been self-quarantined since learning of the exposure Saturday morning. They also said the firefighter shows no signs of illness.

The other four positive cases in Virginia include a U.S. Marine, an Arlington resident, and a couple from Fairfax County.

