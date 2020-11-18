Dozens of cars in line at Six Flags COVID-19 testing site as cases surge in DMV

Dozens of cars were seen through SKY9 attempting to inch closer to the site to receive free testing.

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — A long stretch of cars were awaiting a coronavirus test at Six Flags' COVID-19 testing site in Prince George's County early Wednesday morning as cases continue to spike in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Dozens of cars were seen through SKY9 attempting to inch closer to the site to receive free testing. Cars encircled the property and appeared to be moving smoothly in the midst of the high demand.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday that the state will roll back to Phase 2 restrictions given the uptick in cases and the surge at state hospitals. This includes changes in restaurant capacity, new mandates and guidance on hospitals.

Maryland has seen hospitalizations increase by more than 100% since November 1. As of Tuesday, more than 1,000 patients were hospitalized in the state for the coronavirus.

More than one Marylander is now dying every hour from the coronavirus, Hogan said: “Maryland is in the red zone.”

Six Flags is one of Maryland's free state-operated coronavirus testing sites. No doctor's order or appointment is required for testing.

Tests at this location are provided by the Maryland Department of Health.

On Tuesday, a COVID-19 testing center in Haymarket at James S. Long Regional Park reached capacity Tuesday morning and closed its doors early, according to Prince William County Joint Information Center.

The testing center opened at 8:30 a.m. and as of 9:30 a.m., officials from the site reported reaching maximum capacity and asked people to get a COVID-19 test at another site in the county. According to Prince William County, the Haymarket site usually asks people to be in line no later than 10:30 a.m. before they close.