LAUREL, Md. — In an effort to protect public health during the coronavirus outbreak, WSSC – the primary water utility company for both Prince George's and Montgomery counties – says that their water is indeed safe for all normal, everyday uses like drinking, cooking, hand-washing, etc.

Officials say there is no need to boil your water during this time.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the COVID-19 coronavirus has not been detected in drinking water.

"Conventional water treatment methods that use filtration and disinfection, such as those in most municipal drinking water systems, should remove or inactivate the virus that causes COVID-19," CDC officials said on their website.

WSSC also notes that water treatment methods, such as filtration and disinfection, should remove or inactivate the virus that causes COVID-19.

On March 23, WSSC Water announced it will suspend all water service shutoffs for those facing financial difficulties.

To help stop the spread of the coronavirus, WSSC Water is implementing the following steps to sure the public is safe during the pandemic:

Effective on March 23, all WSSC Water outdoor recreation areas will close to ensure that key personnel focuses on core mission-related activities.

As of March 17, all WSSC Water buildings are closed to the public. WSSC buildings, however, will remain open to deliver the essentials and for round the clock emergencies.

All in-home, non-emergency work, including plumbing inspections and meter readings, are cancelled and/or postponed for one week.

All public meetings are postponed until April 12.

The One-Stop-Shop and WSSC Water cashier will be closed for the next until April 12.

WSSC Water’s Satellite Offices in both Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties are closed until April 12.

The Visitor Center at Brighton Dam will be closed until April 12

Frequently Asked Questions about COVID-19 and Water Transmission (Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention):

Can the COVID-19 virus spread through pools and hot tubs?

There is no evidence that COVID-19 can be spread to humans through the use of pools and hot tubs. Proper operation, maintenance, and disinfection (e.g., with chlorine and bromine) of pools and hot tubs should remove or inactivate the virus that causes COVID-19.

Can the COVID-19 virus spread through sewerage systems?

CDC officials said they are reviewing all data on coronavirus transmission as information becomes available. At this time, the risk of transmission of the virus that causes coronavirus through sewerage systems is thought to be low.

Although transmission of coronavirus through sewage may be possible, there is no evidence to date that this has occurred.

