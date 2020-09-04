WASHINGTON — With so many people doing their part to practice social distancing, the usually bustling DMV looks very different. A local photographer decided to capture this moment in history through her lens.

Photographer Sue Miller started taking photos two years ago.

"I'm really interested in capturing daily life and interesting moments and interesting people. People are the thing that inspires me the most," Miller said.

Her photos generally capture the crowds across Washington D.C. but now those same spots show empty streets.

"It is strange to walk around and not feel that presence, and that connection to others that are passing by because I am a street photographer and always have my eye out on what is happening around me," Miller said.

Some of the most popular places around the nation's capital have gone quiet. It is a stark difference from the generally busy springtime tourist season.

"I think it captures the feeling a lot of us are having being stuck at home, being alone or just being distant and separate from people. You get that feeling looking at those photographs," Miller said.

"These are all familiar sites we have all seen but they feel kind of eerily distant," Miller said.

Miller said she stays positive by looking for the bright spot among this stressful season. Even in isolation, Miller said we are all in this together.

"It just felt like now I’m seeing things in a different way. There is such beauty in the architecture of the lines in the street and the things still out there without the human element. You know, there is still a lot of beauty," Miller said.

Miller said she is not finished with the project and plans to continue capturing sites across D.C. in the weeks and months ahead.

Contact Sue Miller or purchase one of her photos here.

