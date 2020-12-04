WASHINGTON — This weekend, more than two dozen dogs and cats found forever homes during a special pet adoption in the Shirlington neighborhood of Arlington, Virginia.

The 35 dogs and cats were made available for adoption by the Lost Dog and Cat Rescue Foundation. The organization is currently hosting virtual adoptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are doing remote adoptions and continuing to place dogs and cats in homes and with fosters. Here’s a few of our friends that snuggled their way into a new home," said the Lost Dog and Cat Rescue in a Tweet.

While in-person adoption events are canceled, the Lost Dog and Cat Rescue Foundation is setting up "meet and greets" with its rescue animals and potential owners. The organization is also looking to do these meetups in a safe way, to comply with social distancing to the best of its ability.

Interested adopters should email the link provided in each pet’s bio on our website to learn more, said the organization on its website.

Adapting to its new business structure and taking adoption virtual is something that the Lost Dog and Cat Rescue Foundation planned for, and you can learn more and view animals up for adoption by visiting their website here.

RELATED: 16-year-old blind and deaf poodle rescued from sewer by Humane Rescue Alliance

RELATED: Tiger at New York City's Bronx Zoo tests positive for coronavirus

RELATED: VERIFY: There's little chance petting animals will spread coronavirus

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.