x
Skip Navigation

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

coronavirus

Local businesses thank essential workers with 'Frontline Hero Happy Hour'

It's happy hour somewhere! Well, in this case, it's for essential workers.

FREDERICK, Md. — It truly takes a village to feed and appreciate front-line workers during this pandemic.

So, in an effort to show some appreciation to the men and women who continue to go to work while we're in the midst of a coronavirus lockdown, several local businesses in Frederick, Md. are holding a "Frontline Hero Happy Hour" to say thank you!

Healthcare workers, EMTs, firefighters, and police officers snagged a free meal from Roasthouse Pub, a six-pack of craft beer from Flying Dog Brewery, and a jar of apple butter from McCutcheon's Apple Products.

First responders were able to visit the Roasthouse Pub's food stationed at the College Park Plaza Shopping Center parking lot to get their freebies.

Do you have a feel-good or good news story? We’d love to hear about it.
Text the word "TOGETHER" to (202) 895-5599 to find out more. 

RELATED: We're all in this together: College Hunks moving domestic violence victims for free

RELATED: 'We're in this together' | Here's some of the good happening in our communities during coronavirus

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.