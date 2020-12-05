Lifesaving nurse turns into blogger documenting challenges in DMV hospitals

R.N. Dawn Barlow says leaders delaying reopening are making the right call for the D.C. region.

ARLINGTON, Va. — A Northern Virginia nurse who has been blogging about her life-changing experiences battling the virus says Gov. Ralph Northam is making the right call by delaying reopening in Northern Virginia.

Nurse Dawn Barlow has seen plenty of patient suffering in the past few weeks while pulling exhausting 12-hour shifts in area hospitals.

"We need to just keep doing what we’re doing. We’re not ready to open back up,” Barlow told WUSA9.

“I think we just started hitting peak here last week and we’re nowhere near the top of the peak yet. So it’s going to get worse in this area before it gets better.”

Barlow says the regional hospitals where she has been working exhausting are holding their own by creatively converting areas designed for other uses to makeshift Intensive Care spaces.

She reports there is enough personal protective equipment to keep her and co-workers safe.

She credits area leaders and hospital managers with preventing a "New York crisis scenario" by effectively preparing.

But she warns the hospitals where she has been working are nearing capacity.

Barlow has been documenting her experiences through her Nursing Through coronavirus blog.

Her latest post is titled: “In this area the curve is not flat enough.”

Barlow writes about children sick with Covid19: “We found out that another child had to be flown from our hospital to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore because there were not enough ECMO machines in our hospital for everyone that needs one."

ECMOs are heart-lung machines.

Dawn’s back story includes 30 years of nursing.

“I started with AIDS. There there was a lot of hysteria then with everyone afraid were going to catch AIDS just by touching patients."

"This is that magnified to the tenth degree. It's so much worse."

Barlow added: ""The thing that’s so surprising is how quickly people tank once they have trouble breathing.”

"Just this week we began using gowns that are the consistency of garbage bags. It's very uncomfortable wearing them. You just start sweating the moment you put them on."

Barlow has also written about emotional impact of personal friends who are now battling Covid 19.

"It is draining. But this is a calling," she said. "I go to work everyday to serve."