STAFFORD, Va. — Nathan Sekinger typically teaches his students how to create things with 3D printers. With all of the students at home for the rest of the school year, he has found a way to help his community during a pandemic.

Sekinger is a librarian at T. Benton Gayle Middle School. He took the school's 3D printers home, turning his basement into an assembly line for personal protective equipment.

"It started with the printers that we have at Gayle, but when I saw this was a potential service that we could provide for our community we ramped it up pretty quickly," Sekinger said.

He reached out to several other school librarians in Stafford County, asking to borrow their 3D printers, and now has a total of nine printers in his basement.

In the last month, Nathan and his wife Meaghan have produced hundreds of pieces of protective gear for health care workers on the front lines. Because the masks are plastic, they can be cleaned and re-used.

"After everyone goes to bed at 8 o'clock at night, we come down here and usually work from about eight to midnight. Nathan is running the printers pretty much 24/7 for longer projects, so it's been a 24/7 production for about a month now," Sekinger said.

Between masks, shields and ear gears, the couple has printed and delivered about 500 pieces of protective equipment to health care workers at Mary Washington Health Care centers. The couple has also expanded their donations to assisted living facilities.

"The possibility of 3D printing really is perfect for this moment and lets a lot of us in the community help out out friends," Sekinger said.

Any organization with a request can email them at makethemasksfredva@gmail.com.

