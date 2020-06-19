Northam: From high case numbers to fear of deportation, VA Hispanic community 'disproportionately' impacted by COVID-19

On Thursday, Gov. Ralph Northam addressed high case numbers for Virginia's Hispanic community and what the commonwealth plans on doing to change that.

VIRGINIA, USA — On Thursday, Governor Ralph Northam discussed the significant impact coronavirus had on Latinx communities in the commonwealth, citing high numbers for positive cases and hospitalizations.

In Virginia, Latinx/ Hispanic people account for roughly 45% of COVID-19 cases and account for 35% of hospitalizations, despite making up just 10% of the state population. Northam said that Virginia leaders are working "adamantly" on increasing testing in high-concentrated Latino areas of the state.

Beyond high testing numbers, Latinx and Hispanic communities also faced the fear of deportation if they sought help once ill.

Last night, Prince William County decided to end the 287(g) program, which allowed local law enforcement to collaborate with ICE and report the immigration status of people who were arrested. According to Prince William County Police Chief Barry Barnard, one of the reasons he did not voice support for the program was the fear it created within the Latinx community, leading to an avoidance of seeking help from authorities when needed.

By ending the program, Northam said he hopes more Latinx and Hispanic individuals will reach out and receive much needed medical and police care and testing.

"I hope that this will help set a new tone of trust and support with our Latino communities," Northam said Thursday, also praising the Supreme Court decision to extend DACA protections.



Latino leaders asked the public to communicate with them what they need in their communities during Thursday's briefing, saying translation services will also be available to help connect Latinos to resources.

Legislative Director Marvin B. Figueroa was one of several leaders advocating for increased Latino care on Thursday.

"The virus does not discriminate at legal status," Figueroa said.

The COVID-19 disparities seen among the Latinx and Hispanice communities are not a new problem. Baxk in May, Virginia's Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax asked Northam to create a statewide COVID-19 task force to address racial disparities in certain under-served communities, citing "alarming and glaring racial disparities" regarding COVID-19 data within the African-American and LatinX communities.

"There is a particular fear and anxiety in minority communities surrounding the vastly disproportionate racial impact of the pandemic and the spread of the virus," Fairfax said. "We must do all we can at this critical moment to relieve those fears."