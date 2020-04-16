WASHINGTON — The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is spreading across the DMV, leading to unprecedented changes to our everyday life to curtail the disease.

Maryland, Virginia and D.C. have all issued stay-at-home orders to help slow the spread of the virus. Scroll down in this blog to find what that means for each state and the District.

Have a question? Text it to us at 202-895-5599.

Key Facts

The first case was discovered on March 5

Events with more than 10 people have been banned.

D.C.-Baltimore area recognized as "emerging hot spot"

D.C., Maryland, and Virginia have declared States of Emergency

D.C., Maryland and Virginia have issued stay-at-home orders

Face masks required for grocery shoppers in D.C. and Maryland

Restaurants are carry-out, drive-through or delivery only

Teleworking for non-essential D.C. government workers is extended in the District until May 15

Public schools in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are closed

Maryland, Virginia and D.C. have ordered all non-essential businesses to close

Maryland and Virginia primaries delayed

Wednesday, April 15:

9:55 p.m.: Frederick County Health Officer Dr. Barbara Brookmyer rescnds health order issued April 14 declaring face masks required at essential businesses, since Governor Larry Hogan’s Executive Order 20-04-15-01 is immediately effective.

RELATED: Maryland requires face coverings be worn by everyone over the age of 9: Here's what that means

8:43 p.m: The Alexandria Health Department confirmed 26 additional cases of COVID-19 and two additional fatalities in Alexandria.

7:58 p.m.: Fairfax County Public Schools cancels first week of distance learning due to technical issues. Classes are expected to resume Monday, April 20.

RELATED: Fairfax County schools cancel first week of distance learning due to technical issues

6:31 p.m.: Montgomery County Department of Transportation says face coverings are required for bus riders starting April 16.

6:14 p.m.: The Frederick County Health Department is now reporting 497 positive cases of COVID-19 and 20 deaths.

6:03 p.m.: Governor Northam announces $70 Million in new funding to expand access to child care during COVID-19 pandemic.

3:10 p.m.: Four additional members of DC Fire and EMS have tested positive for coronavirus. This brings the current number of those who have tested positive to 68 within the Department. Thirty-three of the 68 members have recovered and returned to full duty.

3 p.m.: Fairfax County Department of Transportation officials urge passengers to use non-medical face coverings or cloth masks when riding Fairfax Connector buses. While the use of cloth face coverings is strongly encouraged, no one without such a face covering will be denied entry to Fairfax Connector buses.

2:30 p.m.: Gov. Hogan announces a new executive order saying that Marylanders over the age of nine must wear face masks when going to essential businesses, including laundromats and grocery stores, and when using public transportation. The order goes in effect on Saturday, April 18, at 7 a.m.

Beyond mandatory face masks, Hogan also stated that Maryland has received 1 million additional face shields and 1,000 ICU beds. In the next week, the state is expecting deliveries of 4.5 million additional N95 masks, 290 oxygen concentrators, and 252 ICU ventilators.

2:00 p.m. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam extends shutdown order for nonessential businesses until May 8.

11:23 a.m.: Mayor Muriel Bowser extended D.C.'s public health emergency until May 15. Stay-at-home orders remain in effect for at least another month. It also means everything from schools to bars and restaurants remain closed.

"We'll need until at least May 15 to help flatten the curve," Bowser said.

She also gave additional guidance for wearing masks in the District, saying masks are required in grocery stores, hotels, taxis, ride-shares and other private transportation, and strongly encouraged for workers and riders of public transit.

RELATED: Mayor Bowser extends stay-at-home orders and public health emergency until May 15

11 a.m.: The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the second case of COVID-19 within the agency. The deputy, who serves in the Loudoun Adult Detention Center, tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend and last worked on April 7. The deputy had no physical contact with inmates, and limited contact with five staff members, all of whom tested negative, according to the sheriff's office.

RELATED: Loudon County Sheriff's Office deputy tests positive for coronavirus

10:30 a.m.: Maryland reports 10,032 positive cases in the state. That's a one-day increase of 560 cases. 349 people have died as a result of the virus and 2,231 people have been hospitalized.

10 a.m.: There are now 2,197 positive cases of coronavirus in D.C. That's a one-day increase of 139 cases. Health officials said 72 people have died in the District so far.

9:30 a.m.: Virginia now reports 6,500 positive cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth. Of those cases, 1,048 people have been hospitalized and 195 people have died.

9:15 a.m.: Prince William County has established a COVID-19 disaster relief and recovery fund that is open to community donations.

RELATED: Prince William County establishes coronavirus relief fund

7:30 a.m.: A Whole Foods employee at the store in Logan Circle said multiple people have tested positive for the coronavirus, but the store has not shut down for cleaning, and shoppers are not being told.

RELATED: Whole Foods employee: Multiple workers at Logan Circle store have coronavirus, store wasn't shut down

Tuesday, April 14:

10:01 p.m. The D.C. Department of Corrections says four additional residents in DOC custody have tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 23 residents who tested positive are in isolation and 32 individuals who recovered from their illness have been returned to the general population.

9:57 p.m.: LCPS said a member of the J. Michael Lunsford Middle School staff has tested positive for the coronavirus.

9:43 p.m.: Metro is asking that its passengers wear face masks, but they will still accept passengers who do not.

9:08 p.m.: Maryland Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals has extended the emergency order limiting court functions until June 5th

8:39 p.m.: Frederick County will now require those in its jurisdiction to wear face masks at essential businesses like grocery stores and pharmacies.

RELATED: Frederick County now requiring face masks at essential businesses

7:08 p.m.: The Alexandria Health Department confirmed seven additional cases of COVID-19 and two additional fatalities in Alexandria, bringing the total number of cases to 248, including four fatalities.

7:06 p.m.: Bowser authorized a $14 a day per diem for employees who are required to physically report to work to fulfill their official duties during the COVID-19 health emergency.

6:22 p.m.: The Department of Behavioral Health reports four COVID-19 related deaths at Saint Elizabeths Hospital.

RELATED: 4 coronavirus deaths at Saint Elizabeths Hospital, officials say

5 p.m.: President Trump announces that the United States will stop sending payments to the World Health Organization.

RELATED: President Trump orders halt to US payments to WHO

1 p.m.: The Montgomery County Council is expected to introduce a bill that would ban any rent increases during, or within the 30 days following, some states of emergency.

Expedited Bill 18-20 would also require landlords who previously notified a tenant of a rent increase to let their tenant(s) know to disregard the increase.

11:30 a.m.: Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced shoppers must wear face coverings starting April 15 in all retail businesses.

10:15 a.m.: Maryland now reports 9,472 positive cases of coronavirus in the state. Of those cases, 2,122 people have been hospitalized and 302 people have died.

10 a.m.: Health officials now say there are 2,058 positive cases of coronavirus in D.C. That's a single-day increase of 103 cases. Of those cases, 67 people have died in the District.

9 a.m.: Virginia now reports there are 6, 171 total cases in the state. 154 people have died as a result of the virus and 974 people have been hospitalized. The new numbers bring the total number of positive cases in the DMV to over 17,000.

Monday, April 13:

3:30 p.m.: The DC Department of Public Works (DPW) confirms that five of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19. These cases were confirmed between March 27 and April 7, 2020.

2 p.m.: Virginia Gov. Ralph discussed modeling, education and budget concerns during his latest news conference on April 13. He says Virginia-specific modeling shows the commonwealth's surge may come sometime between late April and early May.

RELATED: Virginia coronavirus updates: Modeling data shows surge in late April, early May

11 a.m.: Mayor Muriel Bowser says the first inmate at the D.C. Central Detention Facility has died on April 13 after a positive coronavirus diagnosis on April 7. He was identified as 51-year-old Deon Crowell and had been in DOC custody since 2018, officials said.

Bowser added that homebound people who need assistance with food or essential services can call the hotline at 1-888-349-8323, or visit the website here for help. Students who need to go to school for meals, including and families who need grocery items can visit the online resources here for locations.

9 a.m.: Maryland has begun tracking coronavirus cases down to the zip code instead of just the county level. 20904 has the highest amount of coronavirus cases in the DC-area of Maryland.

RELATED: These are the ZIP codes with the most coronavirus cases in Maryland

Sunday, April 12:

10:15 a.m.: In Maryland, there are now 8225 cases of coronavirus, with 1860 hospitalized and 235 deaths.

10:00 a.m.: There are now 1875 coronavirus cases in D.C. and 50 deaths, health officials for the District announce.

9:25 a.m.: Virginia announces there are now 5274 cases in the commonwealth with 141 deaths.

Saturday, April 11:

5:57 p.m.: The Alexandria Health Department confirmed 19 additional cases of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the total to 200, including one fatality.

1:30 p.m.: The DC Department of Corrections said four additional residents in DOC custody have tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 42 residents who tested positive are in isolation and 9 individuals who recovered from their illness have been returned to the general population.

12:00 p.m.: Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced an executive order that would require shoppers at grocery stores, pharmacies and other retail stores to wear a mask or face covering. Face coverings will also be required on buses in the county. The order goes into effect on Wednesday, April 15.

RELATED: Prince George's County to require face coverings in stores, on buses

10:30 a.m.: Maryland says there are now 7696 cases in the state and 206 deaths.

10:00 a.m.: D.C. Department of Health says there are now 1,778 cases and 47 deaths in the District.

Mayor Bowser also said Beach Drive in Rock Creek Park and roads in Anacostia Park and Fort Dupont Park will be closed to vehicle traffic so that residents can access these roads for essential exercise.

9:15 a.m.: Virginia has reported a one-day increase of 568 coronavirus cases, bringing the state's total to 5,077. Of those cases, 837 have required hospitalization. 130 people have died as a result of the virus in Virginia.

9:00 a.m.: Several farmers' and fisher's markets at the Wharf have reopened but must follow new safety protocols and have a waiver.

RELATED: Several Wharf fish and farmers' markets reopen with approved waivers, shoppers must wear masks

Friday, April 10:

8:39 p.m.: The Alexandria Health Department confirmed 11 additional cases of COVID-19 in Alexandria, bringing the total to 181, including one fatality.

8:10 p.m.: A Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) recruit at the training academy in Gaithersburg tested positive for COVID-19. The Montgomery County Department of Correction and Rehabilitation (DOCR) is also reporting a positive COVID-19 test of an inmate at the County correctional facility.

7:30 p.m.: D.C. has approved the vendors at the Municipal Fish Market to reopen with additional physical distancing protocols, staffing, and protective equipment. Several other farmers' markets will reopen over the weekend, too.

RELATED: Wharf fish markets, several farmers' markets reopen with approved waivers

5:36 p.m.: Mayor Bowser granted 75 days of additional good time credits to eligible residents in the DC Jail. Those eligible include residents who are currently in the DC Jail as a result of a misdemeanor conviction. There are currently 36 eligible inmates that the 75-day additional good time credit would apply to. Approximately half of the 36 inmates will be eligible for immediate release.

4:55 p.m.: Six more residents in DOC custody have tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 39 residents who tested positive are in isolation and 8 individuals who recovered from their illness have been returned to the general population.

2:55 p.m.: Seven additional members of DC Fire and EMS have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the department total to 56. Eleven of the 56 members have recovered and returned to full duty.

2:00 p.m.: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam provides several updates on the commonwealth's coronavirus strategy, including new efforts to help process unemployment claims and state budget plans.

Northam also announces a new proposal for the Virginia Department of Corrections, which would allow the DOC to release offenders who have one year or less in their sentences and who have demonstrated good behavior.

The Virginia General Assembly will vote on the proposal when they reconvene on April 22. Until then, DOC is working on figuring out how they can be released.

12:30 p.m.: Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announces an immediate state budget freeze and a state hiring freeze, stating that Maryland is projecting a potential revenue loss of $2.8 billion for the fiscal year 2020.

Gov. Hogan also announces a new $2.5M investment to the University of Maryland School of Medicine that will enable up to 20,000 tests per day at the school's lab.

In addition, a new PPE contamination site is set up at BWI Airport, giving Maryland the ability to clean and sterilize up to 80,000 N95 respirator masks per day.

A new registry for those that have recovered from coronavirus has been launched, called COVID-CONNECT. Survivors can voluntarily share their own stories and experiences and connect with those who have gone through similar experiences.

"Each of the recovered coronavirus patients in Maryland has a story to tell and a role to play in our efforts to save lives and slow the spread of this virus," Hogan stated April 10.

11:21 a.m.: Prince George’s County's Department of Public Works and Transportation is asking patrons to wear masks when they take public transportation, to protect themselves and others.

10:00 a.m.: Maryland announces 6,968 positive coronavirus cases in the state with 171 deaths. The state also announces there have been a total of 37,480 negative test results -- 2,136 of which have been in the last 24 hours.

9:30 a.m.: Virginia says there are now 4,509 positive cases of coronavirus in the state. Of those cases 772 have required hospitalizations. 121 people have died as a result of the virus in the commonwealth.

9:00 a.m.: D.C. says there are now 1,523 confirmed positive cases of coronavirus with 32 deaths.

Read previous updates here.

What precautions should you take?

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are unavailable.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Check the status of the virus in your state with your state health department's websites by tapping below:

RELATED: DC coronavirus updates: Mayor Bowser extends stay-at-home orders and public health emergency until May 15

RELATED: Virginia coronavirus updates: Restrictions on gatherings, non-essential businesses extended to May 8

RELATED: Maryland coronavirus updates: Face masks mandatory, PPE supplies increase as positive cases top 10,000

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.