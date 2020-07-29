Prince George's County investigating increase in large gatherings, violating governor's order

Violations of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's order prohibiting large gatherings come with penalties of up to a year in jail and a $5,000 fine.

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — Prince George’s County authorities said they are launching investigations and enforcement actions to put an end to large gatherings that violate coronavirus restrictions.

Police reported that they were recently called to a private home known as the Broadwater Mansion, which is frequently rented out for special events.

“This weekend, patrol officers twice responded there and dispersed large crowds”, according to a police statement.

Violations of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's order prohibiting large gatherings come with penalties of up to a year in jail and a $5,000 fine.

In the Broadwater mansion case, there were no arrests, but according to a statement from Prince George’s County Police, violations were observed.

"It is anticipated that the Department of Permitting, Inspections and Enforcement and the Health Department will … issue applicable citations", the police statement said.



The county’s department of law is also reviewing the case “to explore additional fines and potential legal actions against the event organizers," according to police.

In their statement, Prince George's authorities noted that a team of detectives is assigned to monitor social media for leads on investigating potential large gathering violations.

WUSA9 contacted the owners of Broadwater Mansion, who provided no statement on the police allegations.

A spokesperson for County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said people should call police if they have concerns about large gatherings.

Meanwhile, in D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser took questions after similar gatherings were reported in the District with no arrests made.

Bowser said police should be called, but the issue is not just about law enforcement

“If you're asking me if MPD going to be able to stop every intentional group of people and lock them all up, probably not," Bowswer said. "That would not be a realistic response. I’m happy to talk with ANC commissioners about a community response. If we are all in this together we need to make sure that members of our community -- our brothers, sisters or nephews -- are not participating in that kind of activity."

In a statement, Metropolitan Police said: “Voluntary compliance is our desired goal.”