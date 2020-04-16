WASHINGTON — If you enjoy the unique experiences that you can indulge in at the Kennedy Center, you can do the same while at the comfort of your home now.

During the coronavirus quarantine that everyone in the nation is facing, the art performance center known worldwide will bring music and performances to your living room through its 'Couch Concerts' that will be hosted digitally on its website.

The performances will include comedy, musical acts and more, according to the Kennedy Center, who says that the events will be held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays each week at 4 p.m.

"For 23 years, Millennium Stage has brought free performances to audiences in person at the Center and virtually through a livestream. The Kennedy Center will nowstream concerts direct from artists’ homes," said the center in a statement.

Mondays will feature artists from across the U.S., tapping into homes anywhere in the nation. On Wednesdays, the Kennedy Center will focus on D.C., bringing you local artist that make the District unique. This includes WUSA9's Resse Waters, who will be performing comedy.

Friday will become a time for jazz performances to shine, with its "Artist Partners Spotlight," which will be influenced by jazz, symphony and orchestra performances.

The Kennedy Center said it will hold these 'Couch Concerts' while it is not able to have the center open to the public due to the stay-at-home orders that are keeping people from congregating.

Recently, the Kennedy Center was provided $25 million in funding through Congress' coronavirus relief package.

Events are scheduled through May so far, and you can learn more about the performances at the Kennedy Center, including a schedule, at its website.

