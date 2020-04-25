BALTIMORE — Celebrity chef José Andrés is once again on the front lines of feeding people across America. During the pandemic, the chef’s nonprofit World Central Kitchen has served more than three million fresh meals and is providing nearly 200,000 fresh meals daily.

On Saturday the chef’s nonprofit turned its attention to Marylanders, by serving free meals outside M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. It’s part of a partnership with Maryland and Gov. Larry Hogan to expand food relief efforts to the city of Baltimore.

"This certainly isn't how we planned to be using Camden Yards right now, but at the very least, we can use the space to help families in need during this crisis," Hogan said. "We are all in this together, and we are going to get through this together."

The food will be handed out on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Lot H of the Camden Yards Sports Complex.

"We have 25,000 [meals] for the first day, and we're gonna keep coming every weekend," Andrés said. "We are in other parts between Maryland and Virginia. D.C. is my home and we're making sure that we do as much as we can in this area, but we are almost in every single state."

Volunteers prepared 25,000 meals for people in Baltimore on Saturday.

Initially, Andrés closed all of his local restaurants to prevent the spread of coronavirus. He re-opened five locations (Jaleo Bethesda, Jaleo Crystal City, Jaleo DC, America Eats Tavern and Zaytinya) as community kitchens, offering discounted meals for takeout from noon to 4 p.m. daily. Andrés also launched bodega markets at the Beefsteak locations in Foggy Bottom and Dupont and Jaleo DC to sell staple pantry items and household goods from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WCK also turned Nationals Stadium in The District into a community kitchen where they prepare and distribute thousands of meals.

