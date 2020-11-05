Johns Hopkins scientists release COVID-19 risk plan to help businesses safely reopen

Johns Hopkins University researchers have created a risk-assessment tool kit to help businesses reopen safely.

WASHINGTON — Leaders in the DMV have pointed to beginning of the process of reopening. What will happen in your office or workplace when you go back? We wanted to find out from the national experts.

Johns Hopkins University researchers have been the authority on coronavirus studies and planning since the outbreak of the pandemic. It is no surprise that the school’s research teams have released a plan to help businesses safely reopen.

"We thought it would be a good idea to have a tool for businesses to assess their risk from the coronavirus," Dr. Crystal Watson said.

Watson is an expert in health security and biodefense at Johns Hopkins University.

Their risk assessment tool kit starts with a questionnaire for business owners.

"Do they operate in an indoor facility where people are tightly packed? Do they have people travelling domestically or internationally?" Watson explained. "Questions like those, to see where they operate at a baseline."

Then, the business adds up the number of risks they face and make modifications accordingly, which the tool offers suggestions for.

"Can you put indicators on the floor, as many businesses have, to help guide people in social distancing? Can you put up barriers in place, so people are not within that six foot space?" Watson said.

Watson said it might mean more work from home, or more shift work to limit the number of employees in the building at one time. The risk tool also offers what Individuals should do once back in the building.

"Like wearing masks or face coverings and staying home when you’re sick," Watson said.