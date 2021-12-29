Johns Hopkins Medicine urges people to stop going to emergency rooms for COVID testing

People should also refrain from calling emergency rooms if trying to get any medical advice.

MARYLAND, USA — Hospital emergency staff is asking people to stop visiting emergency rooms in search of COVID testing, as crews work to help care for patients with urgent medical needs.

According to a release from Johns Hopkins, the omicron variant has spread quickly throughout the Baltimore-D.C. region.

People across the DMV have been seen standing in hours-long lines trying to get COVID tests. Some people attempting to get tested have started going to hospital emergency rooms, a move Johns Hopkins officials says diverts critical, life-saving resources from people who are truly experiencing an emergency.

Local hospital systems in our region... from @InovaHealth to @HopkinsMedicine... are all urging the public the same thing: Do not go to emergency rooms for COVID testing. (@wusa9) pic.twitter.com/hGameU1aHu — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) December 30, 2021

While people just trying to obtain a test should avoid visiting the ER, anyone experiencing COVID emergency warning symptoms should go to the nearest emergency room or call 9-1-1. Those symptoms include:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion

Inability to wake or stay awake

Pale, gray or blue-colored skin, lips or nail beds, depending on skin tone

The Maryland Hospital Association and the DC Hospital Association recommend that those who want to be tested but have no emergency warning symptoms should try the following testing methods:

Check the Maryland Department of Health for nearby testing locations (covidlink.maryland.gov/content/testing)

Make an appointment with their doctor or go to an urgent care facility

Buy a rapid antigen kit at a local pharmacy and test at home