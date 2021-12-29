Johns Hopkins Medicine urges people to stop going to emergency rooms for COVID testing

MARYLAND, USA — Hospital emergency staff is asking people to stop visiting emergency rooms in search of COVID testing, as crews work to help care for patients with urgent medical needs.
According to a release from Johns Hopkins, the omicron variant has spread quickly throughout the Baltimore-D.C. region.
People across the DMV have been seen standing in hours-long lines trying to get COVID tests. Some people attempting to get tested have started going to hospital emergency rooms, a move Johns Hopkins officials says diverts critical, life-saving resources from people who are truly experiencing an emergency.
People should also refrain from calling emergency rooms if trying to get any medical advice.
While people just trying to obtain a test should avoid visiting the ER, anyone experiencing COVID emergency warning symptoms should go to the nearest emergency room or call 9-1-1. Those symptoms include:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion
- Inability to wake or stay awake
- Pale, gray or blue-colored skin, lips or nail beds, depending on skin tone
The Maryland Hospital Association and the DC Hospital Association recommend that those who want to be tested but have no emergency warning symptoms should try the following testing methods:
- Check the Maryland Department of Health for nearby testing locations (covidlink.maryland.gov/content/testing)
- Make an appointment with their doctor or go to an urgent care facility
- Buy a rapid antigen kit at a local pharmacy and test at home
Originally, The American Rescue Plan Act was in place requiring the federal government to give paid time off, however, that expired.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.