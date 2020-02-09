James Madison University moving to mostly online instruction

JMU will transition to primarily online instruction after experiencing a "rapid increase" in cases of COVID-19 among students.

HARRISONBURG, Va. — James Madison University will transition at least temporarily to primarily online instruction after experiencing a "rapid increase" in cases of COVID-19 among students.

The Virginia school's president made the announcement in a letter that was posted on its website Tuesday night. The letter said in-person classes will shift online no later than Monday, by which time residential students will be asked to return home unless they seek an exemption to stay.