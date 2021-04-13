Advice from an expert | If you got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should you be concerned?

The Q&A team tackles your questions.

WASHINGTON — DC, Maryland and Virginia have paused Johnson and Johnson vaccinations pending a U.S. investigation into blood clots found in six women who received the J&J shot.

One of them, a Virginia woman, has died.

Now, questions are swirling about the safety of the vaccine and what you can do to stay safe.

The Q&A team posed those questions to an expert, Dr. Amesh Adalja from the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

Q: Could taking aspirin reduce the risk of a blood clot if you recently got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine?

Right now, there's no evidence of that, according to Dr. Adalja.

Q: So what can you do to stay safe?

Don't panic, Dr. Adalja said. These cases are extremely rare: only 6 have been identified out of the 6.8 million people in the U.S. who have received the J&J vaccine.

What you can do, Dr. Adalja said, is keep an eye on your symptoms.