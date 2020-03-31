WASHINGTON — Buying in excess during the coronavirus pandemic is something officials across the country say needs to stop.

Items such as toilet paper, bleach, hand-sanitizer, and meats are all gone from stores – whether you need it or not.

However, if larger chain grocers like Safeway, Giant, Harris Teeter, and Walmart are empty with the items that you're looking for, local international grocery stores are stocked with the same or similar essential items that you may need.

RELATED: Where has all the toilet paper gone?

Check out this list of international stores across the DMV to see if they have the items you're looking for in stock:

D.C.

Buxton Glory International Market: 4019 Georgia Ave NW

Tropimart International Foods: 607 Kennedy St NW

Capitol Supermarket: 1231 11th St NW

SEWA International Food Inc.: 5774 2nd St NE

Hana Market: 2000 17th St NW

Check out the interactive map below for local international stores

(Note: The map shown below is not a full map, but only a few places that are listed across the area)

RELATED: Sick of shortages and empty grocery shelves? There's an app for that

Maryland

Afrik International Food Market: 6689 Old Landover Rd, Hyattsville

Grand Mart International Food: 4600 Cooper Ln, Landover Hills

La Colonia International Supermarket: 4901 Allentown Rd, Camp Springs

International Market Inc: 12335 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring

Lotte Plaza: 1902 Veirs Mill Rd., Rockville; 13625-A Georgia Ave.

Silver Spring; 221 Muddy Branch Rd. Gaithersburg

Silver Spring; 221 Muddy Branch Rd. Gaithersburg Super Best International Supermarket: 13600 Laurel Bowie Rd, Laurel

RELATED: LIST: Here's what's open and closed in Maryland, and the reasons you're allowed to leave your house

Virginia

Tenadam International Market: 3817 S George Mason Dr, Falls Church

Weyone International: 510 S Van Dorn St, Alexandria

Makola International Market: 7856 Richmond Hwy, Alexandria

Deshi Bazar International Halal Market: 5701 Columbia Pike #B, Falls Church

New Grand Mart: 6326 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church

European Foods Import Export Inc.: 2700 N Pershing Dr, Arlington

NOTE: Before heading out to these stores, be sure to call ahead to ensure the hours of operation have not changed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

RELATED: DC officials: Stop panic buying at grocery stores during coronavirus outbreak

RELATED: U.S. Top Doctor: 'We are asking Americans to lean in for the next 15 days'

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.