WASHINGTON — Buying in excess during the coronavirus pandemic is something officials across the country say needs to stop.
Items such as toilet paper, bleach, hand-sanitizer, and meats are all gone from stores – whether you need it or not.
However, if larger chain grocers like Safeway, Giant, Harris Teeter, and Walmart are empty with the items that you're looking for, local international grocery stores are stocked with the same or similar essential items that you may need.
Check out this list of international stores across the DMV to see if they have the items you're looking for in stock:
D.C.
- Buxton Glory International Market: 4019 Georgia Ave NW
- Tropimart International Foods: 607 Kennedy St NW
- Capitol Supermarket: 1231 11th St NW
- SEWA International Food Inc.: 5774 2nd St NE
- Hana Market: 2000 17th St NW
Check out the interactive map below for local international stores
(Note: The map shown below is not a full map, but only a few places that are listed across the area)
Maryland
- Afrik International Food Market: 6689 Old Landover Rd, Hyattsville
- Grand Mart International Food: 4600 Cooper Ln, Landover Hills
- La Colonia International Supermarket: 4901 Allentown Rd, Camp Springs
- International Market Inc: 12335 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring
- Lotte Plaza: 1902 Veirs Mill Rd., Rockville; 13625-A Georgia Ave.
Silver Spring; 221 Muddy Branch Rd. Gaithersburg
- Super Best International Supermarket: 13600 Laurel Bowie Rd, Laurel
Virginia
- Tenadam International Market: 3817 S George Mason Dr, Falls Church
- Weyone International: 510 S Van Dorn St, Alexandria
- Makola International Market: 7856 Richmond Hwy, Alexandria
- Deshi Bazar International Halal Market: 5701 Columbia Pike #B, Falls Church
- New Grand Mart: 6326 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church
- European Foods Import Export Inc.: 2700 N Pershing Dr, Arlington
NOTE: Before heading out to these stores, be sure to call ahead to ensure the hours of operation have not changed due to the coronavirus outbreak.
