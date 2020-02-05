In need? Here’s where you can get FREE groceries, a hot meal in Maryland today

A handful of organizers are giving back in Maryland, providing free groceries and even hot plates for those in need.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — With social distancing and long lines, finding the right groceries and food can be hard during the pandemic, and for many people food insecurity is an even greater concern.

A few local good giveaways are trying to help, giving back free groceries and hot meals around the area on Saturday.

Volunteers will hand out 500 boxes of free groceries at the Park and Ride lot at East County Community Rec Center in Silver Spring, off Gateshead Manor Way. Food distribution begins at 11 a.m. and goes on until supplies run out.

The effort is put together by Montgomery County Council member Will Jawando, along with Kingdom Fellowship Church and the Capital Area Food Bank. On March 31, the council approved a $260,000 special appropriation towards addressing increasing levels of food insecurity among residents to help the efforts of Manna Food Center.

Another free food giveaway includes hot platters like rice and chicken lamb kabobs at the Islamic Community Center in Laurel.