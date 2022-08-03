IMP gets rid of vaccine proof requirements at its DC concert venues

9:30 Club, The Anthem and other IMP-owned venues will still allow artists to require fans to be vaccinated.

WASHINGTON — Some D.C. concert venues owned by I.M.P. have altered their COVID-19 vaccination policies that have been in place since October.

I.M.P. owns 9:30 Club, The Anthem, Lincoln Theatre and Merriweather Post Pavilion. In a statement, spokesperson Audrey Fix Schaefer cited an increase in vaccinations against the virus, and a fall in hospitalizations for the change.

"Thankfully the vast majority of people in our area are vaccinated and hospitalizations and worse outcomes have plummeted," Schaefer said in an email statement to WUSA9. We request staff be fully vaccinated and require that they wear masks on the job. "We encourage patrons to be vaccinated and wear masks, but we’re following government guidance and not requiring it. If an artist requires patrons to be vaccinated and/or masked, we naturally comply with their request, and inform ticket buyers as soon as is possible."

I.M.P.'s venues previously required concertgoers to show proof of vaccination to attend events.

While there has been a slight uptick in cases and D.C. and Arlington, Schaefer said I.M.P. continues to keep a close eye on the virus and the latest information.

"We have always approached this using the best information available. Like workers going back to their offices or people flying or taking trains, people are mitigating the virus’s impact with vaccines, which are plentiful and accessible for free in this country. We hope people continue to keep up to date on the science and do what’s right for themselves and their families."