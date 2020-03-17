WASHINGTON — The Howard University community is experiencing its COVID-19 coronavirus scare.

In a statement from the university, it appears a guest who attended the Howard University Charter Dinner on March 7 has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Out of an abundance of caution, the school is saying those who attended the dinner should monitor themselves for symptoms and seek medical help if exhibiting flu-like symptoms.

The school also said it won't hold face-to-face classes for the rest of the semester as well.

"We have consulted with medical and public-health experts and regrettably, our University leadership has arrived at the conclusion that a return to campus for face-to face instruction will not be possible for the Spring, 2020 semester," said Howard.

The DC Department of Health is investigating the case, locating and counseling relevant contacts in accordance with the latest national guidance and protocols, according to Howard.

On Friday, Howard University asked all students and residents on its campus to leave by March 25 at noon and remain off campus for the rest of the semester.

The news out of Howard comes after a student at American University tested positive for the virus. While it is not known what age this student is, a 23-year-old man was one of the five additional positive cases that were announced by the District.

You can learn more about what Howard is saying about the coronavirus and how it is reacting as a university here.

