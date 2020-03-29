HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Howard County, Maryland is reporting its first deaths from the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The county released details of the deaths on Sunday.

The two men who died are 90 and 75-years-old. Both had underlying health conditions, according to Howard County officials.

“Today our hearts and prayers go out to the families and friends of the departed. We wish them peace in the midst of their grief,” said County Executive Calvin Ball. “With the passing of these residents, the impact of coronavirus on our community has become deadly and we must refocus and reinforce our efforts to stop the spread by staying at home, social distancing, and limiting interactions with others. Howard County government, our partners at the State and federal levels, as well as our community stakeholders are united to fight this virus and provide support and resources to all our residents during this difficult time. We will get through this with collective action, compassion, and kindness."

There are more than 2,000 cases of the coronavirus across D.C., Maryland and Virginia, with 10 deaths being seen in Maryland from the virus. more than 1,000 people have died nationwide.

Resources and updated information on coronavirus (COVID-19) in Howard County can be found online here.

RELATED: One dead after 66 residents at a nursing home in Mount Airy test positive for COVID-19

RELATED: First 2 coronavirus related deaths reported in Arlington County

RELATED: Prince George's County basketball coach dies from coronavirus

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.