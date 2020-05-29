Pools, drive-in theaters, youth camps officially reopen in Howard County

Basketball courts and playgrounds in parks will remain closed for now.

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Summer is around the corner and if you're living in Howard County, you might just be able to see a lot more activities resume.

Outdoor pools, outdoor youth camps and sports can reopen in the county starting at 5 p.m. Friday, county officials said. Basketball courts and park playgrounds are still closed.

"After reviewing our data and the details of the governor’s recommendations, Howard County is ready to reopen these outdoor activities,” County Executive Calvin Ball announced Friday. "COVID-19 is here for the near future, and it’s critical that our community recognizes that as we reopen parts of our economy everyone continues to take precautions and reduce their risk."

While the reopenings will let some outdoor activities resume, they won't look like they usually do. Outdoor pools are currently allowed to reopen at 25% capacity with sanitation guidelines heavily enforced. Only "low-contact" youth sports can start practice outdoors, with limited groups. Also limited in size are day camps, which are prohibited from having more than 10 kids in a group.

Starting Saturday, May 30, the following skate parks are allowed to reopen in the county:

Centennial Park North

North Laurel Community Center

Drive-in movie theaters can also open up in the county, with weddings and larger events scheduled through the county parks and rec department canceled at least until July 1.

Also reopened in Howard County as of Friday morning are the following: