WASHINGTON — The past two weeks have seen a flurry of coronavirus-related press conferences in D.C., Virginia, and Maryland. After each meeting, there's more restrictions for public gatherings.

Each limit is aimed at slowing the spread of the pandemic, but is the DMV’s response to the coronavirus on track?

To find out, WUSA9 spoke to Dr. Jon Andrus from George Washington University by Skype. He is a physician and the former Deputy Director of the Pan American Health Organization.

Andrus said the best example of how to slow the spread is what governments did in Hong Kong and Singapore.

"They had a rapid response that implemented social distancing," he explained. "They closed schools. They did not allow mass events."

There are all things the state and local governments have done in the DMV and along the East Coast. However, that is just this section of the country.

"We need more of that -- more uniformity in how these measures are being done throughout the country," he said.

Andrus admits the response in Singapore and Hong Kong is different.

"Those are small countries, but it was a uniform response,Andrus explained.

To slow the spread of COVID-19 it looks like we need a more united America.

