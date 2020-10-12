The Senate is also expected to pass a continuing resolution to fund the federal government through December 18 later this week.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House of Representatives passed a measure Wednesday to delay a possible government shutdown.

The country’s current spending plan keeps the federal government funded through December 11, but the continuing resolution approved by the House Wednesday could ultimately keep government agencies running through December 18.

“The CR that the House will pass today represents a failure,” tweeted Rep. Steny Hoyer, D — Maryland. “The House passed its government funding bills in July, while the Senate failed to do its work. We need to reach an agreement to fund the government as soon as possible.

Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell recently said his chamber will likely follow the House’s lead to pass a continuing resolution of its own later this week.

If the Senate does follow through, their action would give lawmakers on both sides of the aisle one week more to negotiate the details of a permanent spending budget.

However, things could get complicated along the way.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has gone on the record saying she wants to tie a coronavirus stimulus package to a Congressional spending plan.

“We want to have it on the omnibus,” Pelosi said.

But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has repeatedly said he believes the Democrats have overreached in their coronavirus stimulus proposals.

“The Speaker of the House, and the Democratic Leader, have spent months tying the most bipartisan common-sense policies to their most controversial requests,” he said.

Yesterday, Democrats rejected two more GOP aid proposals in the space of two hours.



I’ve proposed we set aside remaining sticking points and pass everything we agree on. They say “no.”



And they now admit they blocked aid all summer & fall because there was an upcoming election. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) December 9, 2020

Any debate that could delay a budget agreement is not welcome by many locals in the Greater Washington region.

The federal government last shut down in December 2018. It did so for 35 days.

Thousands of federal workers and contractors in the Greater Washington region were left without paychecks.

However, if the federal government does shut down, DC’s local government will still operate.