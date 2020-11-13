2 National Harbor hotels shut down for violating COVID-19 restrictions

The hotels are accused by Prince George's County authorities of failing to prevent large gatherings, including several teen parties.

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. — Two hotels at National Harbor have been shut down by Prince George’s County authorities, after being accused of failing to prevent big parties that violate the county’s COVID-19 health orders.

Health officials fear the parties -- held at the Hampton Inn and the AC Hotel -- are potential "superspreader" events.

County Executive Angela Alsobrooks has complained that one problem the county faces is adults who have rented rooms to allow unattended teens to host parties.

"It is absolutely unacceptable to drop off unaccompanied minors to hang out at the National Harbor, who are not there to shop, to dine, and who are not there with a responsible adult," Alsobrooks said Thursday.

County inspectors have witnessed some of the gatherings in the hotels, according to Daryl Sims, an administrator of the county's COVID Ambassador Compliance Program.

Sims said warnings were issued but upon follow up, inspectors found the hotels had still failed to secure unattended doors people are using to let unauthorized partiers in.

"They all need to be very conscious of persons that might enter the hotel," Sims said. "A lot of these infection rates are generated by gatherings. Both of the hotels, they have been very responsive today. And they provided their action plans that were under review right now."

Sims did not predict when the hotels might reopen.

In a written statement, a spokesman for Hampton Inn said the hotel has added “extra management, employee and security coverage to enforce our no gathering policy”.

A spokesman for AC Hotels said, “We continue to follow public health authorities’ guidelines.”