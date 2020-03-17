FREDERICK, Md. — The Army Command working on a COVID-19 vaccine and treatment briefed the community Monday in a virtual town hall on Facebook. Officials from the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command, or USAMRDC, the Barquist Army Health Clinic on Fort Detrick, Frederick Health Hospital near the base and other groups answered questions and gave updates about concerns surrounding COVID-19.

Leaders of USAMRDC reported a task force with multiple laboratories within the command is meeting daily. They are looking at preventing, detecting and treating COVID-19.

According to USAMRDC, they’re doing everything ranging from validating testing kits, doing some early vaccine work and looking at therapeutics for COVID-19.

The work is done in partnership with other government agencies, as part of the larger response to COVID-19.

Frederick Health Hospital is looking to set up a drive-through testing site. They are hoping to have that running sometimes in by the middle or end of this week and plan to follow the Centers for Disease Control guidelines for who should be tested.

With allergy season approaching, we want to make sure you're aware of the differences in symptoms between them, Coronavirus and the Flu.

On Fort Detrick, currently, there are no plans to start testing people at the visitor’s center. Right now, officials reported no confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the Fort Detrick community.

Leaders attempted a calming tone for this virtual town hall. They asked those listening to be patient, remind them things will change on a daily basis, so the advice is likely to change. They promised to update the community as this happens.

